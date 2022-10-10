Wagoner County burn ban prompts hope for rain

Trying to become a modern day ‘rainmaker’ like the Burt Lancaster character from the 1956 movie of the same name, Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley proposed an eight-day burn ban during the Oct. 3 regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners with one idea in mind.

“I thought it might make it rain (if we do impose a burn ban),” Kelley said half joking.

Kelley was serious about wanting any kind of rain that’s been lacking in many counties in Oklahoma, including Wagoner County.

The burn ban passed by a 3-0 vote. The people in attendance were also urged by Commissioner Chris Edwards to wash their cars as well to possibly help with that rainy superstition.

Under old business, Commissioner Kelley expressed that the cost of replacing county bridges has gone up. He recalled the days when bridges cost $150,000. The board took bids for a County Line bridge that the City of Broken Arrow traded with the Board of Commissioners with the low bid being $500,825.

Kelley explained that this particular bridge was between a regular county bridge and one that Oklahoma Department of Transportation would require.

Broken Arrow made the deal since it assumed it would take $1.5 million to replace the bridge while Kelley thought the cost was more in the $200,000 range.

As it turned out, both were wrong, but Kelley’s estimate was lower.

An Executive Session was held concerning CIV-21-044-RAW Krueger v. Wagoner County et all in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Following the session, the board appointed Commissioner Edwards to attend the settlement conference with the authority to approve up to the last settlement demand.

Under Action Items:

Approved a resolution regarding Wagoner County Subdivision Regulation amendment allowing single entry for 30 or fewer platted lots.

Approved the resolution request for code amendment investigation for the Wagoner County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Zoning Code – specifically to modify the zoning code to eliminate the dwelling unit density greater than one dwelling unit per 0.5 acres.

Approved the appointment of Michelle Sutton to the Wagoner County Economic Development Authority.

Approved Deeds of Dedication for Laura Money, David Lamb, Ivan Valasuik and Michaelyn Allen.

Approved the establishment of a transition team for the potential development and investigation of the Northwest Wagoner County Planning Commission in partnership with Broken Arrow.

Approved a resolution for David Lamb at 26300 E. 41st St. in Broken Arrow for zoning from AG to RS60 for four residential lots.

Approved a resolution for Dwayne Moore at 35250 E. 211th St. in Porter for zoning from AG to RSMH60 to place a manufactured home on a 7½-acre parcel.

Approved a resolution for Kelley Bryan at 7570 S. 337th E. Ave., Broken Arrow for zoning AG to RS60 for three parcels for residential structures.

Approved a resolution for Ivan Valasuik at 24268 E. 41st St. in Broken Arrow for zoning from AG to RS60 for two residential lots.

Approved a resolution for Michaelyn Allen at 36983 E. 191st St. in Porter for zoning from AG to RS60 for two, five-acre parcels.

Approved a resolution for zoning map amendment for Hidden Hills Estates ¼-mile east of 273rd E. Ave. on the south side of 11th Street in Catoosa.