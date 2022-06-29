Wagoner County, Broken Arrow agree to fix busy section of New Orleans Street and bridge

The Broken Arrow City Council and the Wagoner County Commissioners approved an inter-local agreement that aims to fix a busy section of New Orleans Street and a bridge near the county line.

Part of the agreement includes repairing and widening New Orleans Street between 209th and 215th East Avenue near Events Park in south Broken Arrow; the other part is reconstructing the bridge on 101st Street and County Line Road.

The six blocks of New Orleans Street, specifically between 209th and 215th East Avenue near Events Park, are co-owned by the city of Broken Arrow and Wagoner County — Wagoner County has the east bound lanes while Broken Arrow has the westbound lanes. According to Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon, that section of town is heavily traveled with all of the new home construction and Events Park — home of Broken Arrow’s ScotFest.

Spurgeon explained in a video posted by the city of Broken Arrow that they were using funds from a special appropriation from the federal government for a preliminary design to improve both lanes, however, the money ran out.

Meanwhile, Wagoner County was working on its own road improvements project from 215th East Avenue (New Orleans Street) to OK-51. Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley explained that the county took over the city’s plan after discussion between both parties, and designated it in the second part of their two-phased road improvements project.

The county and the city were able to come up with an agreement to start their individual projects around the same time. Within a few months, the design plan was ready to go.

The New Orleans Street construction between 209th and 215th has already been advertised for bids in Broken Arrow. Construction is expected to begin Sept. 19, 2022 after ScotFest. It’s expected to take approximately 150 days.

In return, Wagoner County got the okay for construction on the bridge near 161st Street and County Line Road. It’s another asset half-owned by Wagoner County and the city of Broken Arrow. Counties have access to bridge funds that cities don’t, and cities have access to roadway and drainage funds that counties don’t.

