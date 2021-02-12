Wagoner County Board proclaims February 8th as 4-H and FFA Recognition Day

During its weekly meeting, the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a measure to recognize Feb. 8 as 4-H and FFA Recognition Day in Wagoner County.

Commissioners were joined by members of Coweta FFA, Porter FFA and Wagoner 4-H as the proclamation was made.

District 2 County Commissioner Chris Edwards noted during the meeting that he was a former FFA member and applauded current members for their work.

“I understand a lot of the work you all do, going out there and washing your animals when it is freezing weather and having ice form on them before you can get them squeegeed off. There’s a lot of work involved in everything you do,” he said. “It also teaches you responsibility and discipline. Those lessons you’re learning today will carry on your whole lives, so I commend each one of you.”

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott was also on hand for the meeting and shared that he too is a former FFA member.