 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner County Board of Commissioners appoint Chasity Levi as treasurer; fulfilling former treasurers term
0 Comments

Wagoner County Board of Commissioners appoint Chasity Levi as treasurer; fulfilling former treasurers term

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Levy

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners appoint, Chasity Levy (left), as Wagoner County Treasurer to fulfill remainder of previous treasurer, Dana Patten's, term.

 Courtesy: Lori Hendricks, Wagoner County Clerk

The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners has appointed Chasity Levi as the Wagoner County Treasurer to fulfill the remainder of the former treasurer’s term, Dana Patten.

The appointment is effective July 6.

Patten served from 2011 until her unexpected passing on June 27, according to county officials.

Levi has worked for Wagoner County since 2009, first in the Court Clerk’s office and then as support to the Engineering department. She joined the treasurer’s office in June 2017 and had planned to run for the office following Patten’s planned retirement after the current term, ending in 2022.

The Board of Commissioners selected Levi to fill the office based on her prior experience, and the support of the treasurer’s staff.

The board and other Wagoner County officials said they want to wish Levi much success in her new endeavor.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News