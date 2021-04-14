Wagoner County Annual Spring Trash Off on April 24

Wagoner County District 3’s Annual Spring Trash Off will be Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At 16507 S. 305th East Ave in Coweta, old furniture and other unwanted trash will be accepted at this event. Refrigerators can be dropped off but the compressors must be removed.

Used on-road tires with the rims removed and used motor oil will be accepted but no off-road tires nor is this event for tire dealers.

Please bag the trash to speed up the process. People will be available to assist with getting larger items.

This event is for Wagoner County residents only. For questions, please call 918-486-2132 and speak with either Shoni Johnson or Tracy Rector.