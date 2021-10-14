Wagoner County Agricultural Education students awarded OSU scholarships

Multiple Wagoner County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.

McKenna Blair, from Wagoner, is studying Agricultural Education. She was awarded the Joe Alexander Memorial Scholarship.

Three students from Porter were also awarded scholarships.

Kathryn Buckmaster is studying Animal Science and was awarded the Joseph Fleming Memorial Transfer Scholarship; Honey Jenkins is also studying Animal Science and was awarded the Ben & Alma Grant Scholarship; Jaden Olson is studying Agribusiness and was awarded the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities, the university said.

“We are fortunate to have many students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture who are actively engaged and impacting others,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience and celebrate the contributions they have made to our college and departments. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their investment in these students and their development.”