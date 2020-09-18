 Skip to main content
Wagoner County again has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

A nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, New York. On Tuesday, the top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

 Hans Pennink, AP file

OKLAHOMA CITY -- While statewide numbers took another big jump, the COVID-19 recoveries continue to lead the new cases in Wagoner County, according to Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County had 21 recoveries and 15 new cases to now total 1,211 and 1,379, respectively. There were no new deaths in the county and that number remains at 23.

Statewide, there were 1,249 new cases to reach 74,567. A total of 1,021 recovered statewide to reach 63,135.

There are 10,493 active cases with 979,650 testing negative. There are 516 hospitalized with the disease.

Six deaths were also reported and that total since early March is 939.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 219 cases (+5), 182 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 309 cases (+1), 270 recovered (+3) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 41 cases (+1), 36 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,933 cases (+19), 2,585 recovered (+40) and 31 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 120 cases (+1), 105 recovered (+4) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 89 cases (+1), 79 recovered (+3) and 1 death (no change).

