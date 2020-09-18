Wagoner County again has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY -- While statewide numbers took another big jump, the COVID-19 recoveries continue to lead the new cases in Wagoner County, according to Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County had 21 recoveries and 15 new cases to now total 1,211 and 1,379, respectively. There were no new deaths in the county and that number remains at 23.

Statewide, there were 1,249 new cases to reach 74,567. A total of 1,021 recovered statewide to reach 63,135.

There are 10,493 active cases with 979,650 testing negative. There are 516 hospitalized with the disease.

Six deaths were also reported and that total since early March is 939.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 219 cases (+5), 182 recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 309 cases (+1), 270 recovered (+3) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 41 cases (+1), 36 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.