Wagoner council OK’s land use for 205-home planned unit development

The Wagoner City Council gave the initial go ahead on Tuesday for a planned unit development consisting of 205 single family homes in the southwest part of town.

The 56.75 acre PUD — a community of homes belonging to a home owners association — will be called, “Wagoner Willows.” Lots will be a minimum of 50 feet in width, and 6,000 square feet. It will be located off US-69 and SW 15th Street.

Ricky Jones, a land planner from Tanner Consulting, LLC, spoke to the Wagoner City Council at Tuesday's regular business meeting on behalf of Mike Wilcox, trustee, out of Tulsa.

Jones explained that the property could not be strictly zoned as RS1, or residential single family, because there is a flood plain that runs directly in the middle. Therefore, he got with city of Wagoner officials and they came up with a PUD, allowing the lots to be narrower. If the flood plain wasn’t there, Jones said he’d be able to get by with straight RS1 zoning, and more lots than 205.

Since that’s not the case, a maximum of 205 lots at 50 feet width and 6,000 square feet is what they’re stuck with for now.

Jones reiterated to the council and the gallery that the PUD was recommended after multiple meetings with the Wagoner Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Wagoner city staff and was in accordance of the Wagoner Comprehensive Plan. He also said that he reached out to the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation to look over the development concept, and they said they had “no negative comments.”

Originally, the “Wagoner Willows” plan had multi-family and commercial elements, but that had since been dissolved, according to Jones.

“We’re excited about it. We think it’s going to be a great subdivision,” Jones said. “We want to bring a nice, new single family subdivision in the city of Wagoner.”

A Wagoner man in the audience, who was introduced as Mr. Henson, spoke against the PUD, stating that he was worried about flooding, traffic and the values of nearby homes decreasing.

“That creek (Coal Creek) floods after two or three days of heavy rain,” Henson said. “That’s a lot of homes in a small area.”

Jones answered to that critique by saying that Wagoner city staff and the Wagoner Area Metropolitan Planning Commission support the PUD, and the wording of the Wagoner Comprehensive Plan aligns with the development standards. He also added that there will be highly restricted covenants, with regards to the HOA.

“Nothing will get approved in the city of Wagoner that has an adverse effect on it,” Jones said. “All of the engineering plans have to be approved by the city, and that includes the flood plain.”

“Wagoner Willows” will be the second housing development approved in the city of Wagoner after Gibson Grove, also off of US-69.

Jones said the homes in “Wagoner Willows” will be market price, and the property will have two parks. In addition, there will be sidewalks spanning the neighborhood and an open space reserve in the center for an off-road trail, according to the general provisions and development standards section of Tanner Consultings’ PUD packet.

Prior to the proposal coming their way, the property was zoned as ‘AG’ Agriculture. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the property was changed to RS-1 to implement the uses and design of the PUD.

The vote was 8-2, with Councilors Patrick Sampson (Ward 1) and Gayla Wright (Ward 2) opposing the development. Next step will consist of platting and engineering, and it will all have to be approved by the Wagoner Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the Wagoner City Council.