Wagoner concert series, tree lighting set this weekend; sign up now for Christmas parade

The 2020 Christmas season officially begins in Wagoner with a number of holiday activities planned this weekend.

The annual Winter Concert Series at the Wagoner Civic Center kicks off Saturday, Nov. 21st at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southern Raised. The band combines classical music with a twinge of country, gospel and bluegrass for their unique sound.

Tickets are $5 for adults and children ages 10 and under are admitted free.

Concerts featuring other groups are planned on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, Semore Park will be the place to be as Downtown Wagoner, Corp. hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The evening will include caroling provided by the First Baptist Church of Wagoner Celebration Choir.

All residents are invited to come down and ring in the holiday season on this special evening.

The Christmas Parade of Lights and Characters will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 and the deadline to register an entry is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Vacation”.