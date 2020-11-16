Wagoner concert series, tree lighting set this weekend; sign up now for Christmas parade

The 2020 Christmas season officially begins in Wagoner with a number of holiday activities planned this weekend.
The annual Winter Concert Series at the Wagoner Civic Center kicks off Saturday, Nov. 21st at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southern Raised. The band combines classical music with a twinge of country, gospel and bluegrass for their unique sound.
Tickets are $5 for adults and children ages 10 and under are admitted free.
Concerts featuring other groups are planned on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 12.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, Semore Park will be the place to be as Downtown Wagoner, Corp. hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The evening will include caroling provided by the First Baptist Church of Wagoner Celebration Choir.
All residents are invited to come down and ring in the holiday season on this special evening.
The Christmas Parade of Lights and Characters will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 and the deadline to register an entry is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Vacation”.
Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said since her office will be closed Nov. 23-27, early signup is strongly encouraged. Online registration can be found at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScAa1nzgJRvkj.../viewform
Parade entries will compete in one of three categories: civic/non-profit/churches, commercial/business and school/youth.
To encourage participation, some pretty substantial cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each division, including $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third. In addition, a $300 cash prize will be awarded to the top float in the parade.
Mallett said candy will be allowed in the parade; however, participants are not allowed to throw it into the crowd from a riding or driving position. Candy must be handed out to patrons and the person distributing it must be wearing a mask and gloves due to COVID-19 concerns.
Also, due to social distancing concerns, the characters that normally walk along the parade route greeting children will be riding floats instead this year.
For more information or to sign up by phone, call 918-485-3414.
