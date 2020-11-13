 Skip to main content
Wagoner Community Thanksgiving Service cancelled

Wagoner Community Thanksgiving Service cancelled

The Community Thanksgiving Service scheduled by the Wagoner Ministerial Alliance on Nov. 22 has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Renee Michelle Hughes announced the decision in a social media post on Thursday.

“We are thankful for our community and want to keep people as safe as possible during this time when the virus is increasing,” Hughes said. “Pray for each other, encourage one another, wash your hands and wear a mask. We show the love of God for each other by being considerate.”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.

