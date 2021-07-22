Wagoner community raises funds for Bryce Kindell; fisherman injured in crash

The community of Wagoner is coming together with open arms to raise money for fisherman Bryce Kindell, 17, after he was severely injured in a vehicle accident.

Kindell was driving his truck on Toppers Road when his tire popped and he struck a tree, July 11. He was the only one in the vehicle.

His mother, Katrena Kindell, is self –employed and funds are needed more than ever to help pay for hospital expenses. She is unable to work while she spends time with her son at St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.

Kindell is known to be an avid fisherman at Fort Gibson Lake. He often competes in fishing tournaments. He will be a senior this year at Wagoner High School.

Bryce’s fishing friends, like Braden Lankford, 16, are raising money by any means necessary to help with the expenses.

“It’s hit me really hard because we are pretty close. It’s been hard on me to watch him go through it and everything else,” Lankford said.

Lankford said he is one of six people that fished with Kindell since they were babies.

“He’s been in my boat a hundred plus times,” Lankford said.