Wagoner Community Hospital recognized for meeting flu vaccine challenge

Wagoner Community Hospital is one of 44 hospitals and hospital specialty units in Oklahoma to meet a challenge from the Oklahoma Hospital Association to achieve a healthcare worker influenza vaccination of 96% or higher during the 2021-2021 flu season.

“Influenza places a substantial burden on the health of people in the United States each year. CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses, between 140,000 and 710,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 56,000 deaths annually since 2010,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC

“And the risk of complications from influenza is higher among the types of people who are admitted to our hospitals,” said LaWanna Halstead, vice president of quality and clinical initiatives, Oklahoma Hospital Association. “These hospitals have developed policies and processes that ensure their patients and employees are protected.”