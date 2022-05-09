Wagoner Community Hospital receives substance use awareness grants

The Wagoner Community Hospital has received two Health and Human Services Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Grants since 2020.

The first grant, the RCORP Planning Grant, was awarded on Aug. 31, 2020, and was an 18-month grant that examined substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services in Wagoner County. The second grant, the RCORP Implementation Grant, was awarded on July 27, 2021, and is a three-year grant. The Implementation Grant is focusing on operationalizing the strategic and action plan created in the Planning Grant and is addressing the prevention, treatment, and recovery support for opioid and substance use including:

1. Prevention: Increase awareness of safe prescribing and management of prescription drugs among health care providers and consumers and reduce the prevalent stigma in the community surrounding accessing substance use treatment. Increase the knowledge, skills, and attitudes for youth and adults in the four school districts in Wagoner County. Increase capacity of the system to identify those in need through trainings such as Mental Health First Aid.

2. Treatment: Improve screening and referral to treatment through Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) and enhanced care coordination. Expand access treatment capacity by enhancing telehealth, addressing both access and technology issues, as well as building on mobile Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) approaches.

3. Recovery support: Building sustainable recovery pathways for clients following treatment by increasing access to evidence-based wraparound recovery support. Improve and expand upon peer certification approaches for those needing ongoing support.

The Implementation Grant is providing funding for three new staff members: two Peer Recovery Support Specialists and a Care Coordinator. These three positions, along with the Grants Director, work closely with individuals in treatment and recovery, with a special emphasis on helping individuals struggling with substance addiction begin and complete the path toward lifelong recovery. The work is also focused on prevention and education, as well as engaging and supporting family members.

The RCORP Grant work is made possible due to several organizations and community stakeholders including Cherokee Nation, CREOKS Health Services, Green Country Workforce, Lincoln Enrichment Center, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, OSU-Center for Wellness and Recovery, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital, Reckless Saints of Nowhere, and the Wagoner Health Department.

The Wagoner Community Hospital Grants Team is led by Dr. Suzanne M. Salichs, Grants Director (pictured in the center) and is supported by Angela Lindsey, Peer Recovery Support Specialist (pictured on the far right), and Kellie Odeneal, Administrative Assistant (pictured on the far left).

To learn more about the services offered or to schedule a presentation for your community, school, business, or civic or faith-based organization, please contact (918) 614- 5537.