Wagoner Civic Center to welcome famous ventriloquist Todd Oliver for two-night show

The Wagoner Civic Center will welcome ventriloquist Todd Oliver and his dog Irving for a two-night showing on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Both shows will begin at 6 p.m.

The show, “Todd Oliver's Most Magical Night of Your Life,” promises 90-minutes of world class magic and ventriloquism for all ages.

"I carefully design and present illusions that audiences don't see every day. I want the people to have a new uplifting and fun filled reaction at my show,” said Oliver.

He grew up loving magic, music and ventriloquism. As a young boy he studied comedy and the variety arts, which led to the creation of wooden-headed characters. He would later go on to combine his act with fury and feathered friends including Boston Terrier Irving, rabbits and a variety of birds.

Oliver has been a semifinalist on season 7 of the hit show “America’s Got Talent” and appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Tonight Show.”

Oliver’s upcoming visit is sponsored by Wagoner’s Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory, with all proceeds benefiting Tall Tails Bail Bondsmen for Dogs in Wagoner.