Wagoner Citywide Garage Sale set for May 1

The Wagoner City-Wide Garage Sale is almost here.

It’s set for Saturday, May 1, and start and end of the sale will be up to the resident hosting the sale.

Participating addresses will be published on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, website and here in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

Come ready to shop and support your neighbors and friends. Here is where the sales will be:

1520 S.E 12th St.

1203 NE St. Lot 14

1006 SE 12th St.

501 N Blake Road

104 N. Sprague Ave.

906 SW Fourth St.

31316 E 682 RD.

1102 SW 24th St.

605 SE Eighth St.

1210 SW 20th St.

306 Peak Circle

69910 S 220Road

609 N Parkinson Ave.

1208 SE 13th St.

800 SE Fourth St.

306. S Taft Ave.