Wagoner Citywide Garage Sale set for May 1

The Wagoner City-Wide Garage Sale is almost here.
It’s set for Saturday, May 1, and start and end of the sale will be up to the resident hosting the sale.
Participating addresses will be published on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, website and here in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Come ready to shop and support your neighbors and friends. Here is where the sales will be:
1520 S.E 12th St.
1203 NE St. Lot 14
1006 SE 12th St.
501 N Blake Road
104 N. Sprague Ave.
906 SW Fourth St.
31316 E 682 RD.
1102 SW 24th St.
605 SE Eighth St.
1210 SW 20th St.
306 Peak Circle
69910 S 220Road
609 N Parkinson Ave.
1208 SE 13th St.
800 SE Fourth St.
306. S Taft Ave.
505 SE Third
1508 Trenton Circle
308 NW Seventh
802 N. Filmore
402 S McQuarrie
1101 SW 19th St.
74123 Dogwood Road
5232 W 90th St. N, Porter OK
1104 SE 10th St.
1611 Riverpark Ave.
1101 SW 23rd St.
900 SW 23rd St.
1107 NE Eighth St.
902 N Story Ave
1003 SE 13th St
208 S Main St. (old firehouse)
Cornerstone Church/25:35 Project FREE Garage Sale
101 S Polk
WAGs Annual Sale @ Animal Clinic of Wagoner
1/2 mile east of city on 51