 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner Citywide Garage Sale set for May 1
0 comments

Wagoner Citywide Garage Sale set for May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garage Sale (copy)

Beth Hearod of Wagoner is shown preparing for the last Wagoner City-Wide Garage Sale.

The Wagoner City-Wide Garage Sale is almost here.

It’s set for Saturday, May 1, and start and end of the sale will be up to the resident hosting the sale.

Participating addresses will be published on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, website and here in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

Come ready to shop and support your neighbors and friends. Here is where the sales will be:

1520 S.E 12th St.

1203 NE St. Lot 14

1006 SE 12th St.

501 N Blake Road

104 N. Sprague Ave.

906 SW Fourth St.

31316 E 682 RD.

1102 SW 24th St.

605 SE Eighth St.

1210 SW 20th St.

306 Peak Circle

69910 S 220Road

609 N Parkinson Ave.

1208 SE 13th St.

800 SE Fourth St.

306. S Taft Ave.

505 SE Third

1508 Trenton Circle

308 NW Seventh

802 N. Filmore

402 S McQuarrie

1101 SW 19th St.

74123 Dogwood Road

5232 W 90th St. N, Porter OK

1104 SE 10th St.

1611 Riverpark Ave.

1101 SW 23rd St.

900 SW 23rd St.

1107 NE Eighth St.

902 N Story Ave

1003 SE 13th St

208 S Main St. (old firehouse)

Cornerstone Church/25:35 Project FREE Garage Sale

101 S Polk

WAGs Annual Sale @ Animal Clinic of Wagoner

1/2 mile east of city on 51

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News