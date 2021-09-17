 Skip to main content
Wagoner city wide garage sale happening Oct. 2
The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the fall city wide garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 2021.

The deadline to participate is Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Residents inside of city limits and in the lake areas are encouraged to participate. Wagoner city limit participants can obtain a free permit on the chamber website.

The permit is required for the participants address published in advertising if they are inside of Wagoner city limits. Go to www.thecityofwagoner.org/events and click on get pdf application under the city-wide garage sale section.

Submit completed permit to chamber@thecityofwagoner.org. Permits can also be filled out in person at the chamber office located at 301 S. Grant Ave inside the Wagoner Civic Center.

Wagoner lake area residents/outside of city limits (Wagoner area only) do not need to turn in a permit, however, the chamber needs your address to get it published on the list. Out of city limit participants can go to www.thecityofwagoner.org/events and click on outside city limits. For more information or questions call 918-485-3414.

news@wagonercountyat.com

