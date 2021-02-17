Wagoner City Public Library reopens doors for in-person services after taking COVID-19 precautions

“We are grateful to him,” said Barnett. “Now if you want to come in and sit at the table, read a newspaper, you can be divided off from the person next to you without exactly being six feet apart. We do keep our masks on if we're not behind the screens and we have sanitizing machines at the front and the back. Right now, we do not have public restrooms because trying to mandate cleaning those all day long is just a little bit more than we have manpower to do.”

To Barnett, the extra precautions are only a small sacrifice to welcome her library family back.

“When this very first started, they would call us daily asking when we would be open,” said Barnett. “It’s just nice that people know that this is a happy, safe place, a friendly place where you can come in. We have our babies and we have our senior citizens. After 20 years here, they're all my family.”

The library also goes beyond books as an important behind-the-scenes piece of the community, hosting everything from certification classes to insurance seminars.