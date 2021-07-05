Wagoner City Public Library offering free summer reading program, other activities this summer

The Wagoner City Public Library is in the midst of its annual, eight-week, summer reading program, “Tails and Tales.”

It started June 7 and goes until July 30. It is still not too late to sign up for activities.

The program is free, and there is a lot more to it than just reading. On Mondays, there is reading and crafts; Tuesdays, bingo and crafts; Wednesdays, more crafts and bingo; Thursdays, a performer comes to the Wagoner Civic Center; and Fridays, a movie at the Wagoner Civic Center.

The performers and movies are always announced a week in advance online. A library card is not required to participate.

“It’s just something we love to do and help our kids in the community,” said Heather Cameron, Wagoner City Public Library Children’s Coordinator, “We just want to be able to have a good place for them.”

The 2021 attendance is about half of where it typically is, more than likely attributed to the pandemic, according to Cameron. Typically, between 40 and 80 kids sign up for a given week and close to 200 will come see a performer.