Wagoner city planner submits resignation

The City of Wagoner is once again looking for a city planner. Scott Hayes was approved by the city council on July 6 to replace Taylor Tannehill as city planner, but has resigned.

Hayes worked for the City of Wagoner for almost seven weeks. He submitted his resignation on Aug. 21. No reason for his departure was released.

Tannehill left to take a similar job for the City of Tahlequah. His last day on the job was July 2.

The City of Wagoner is currently taking applications through the city’s website, www.wagonerok.org.