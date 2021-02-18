Wagoner City Hall, Wagoner Public Works Authority reopen lobbies to residents for services

Effective Feb. 16, both Wagoner City Hall and the Wagoner Public Works Authority have reopened their lobbies to the public for services.

The decision to open Wagoner City Hall was made largely to help the flow of business, according to Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones.

“We have now opened up the lobby mainly just because we have a lot of people that are needing to do business with the Metropolitan Planning Commission, which is in the building," he said.

As for WPWA, located at 100 S. Gertrude St., Jones said the decision to open was made for the convenience of customers.

"You still can't roam the halls or anything, but you can get into the lobby to the cashier at public works. Our lobby is open if you need to create an account or do any kind of in-person transactions," he said.

WPWA payments and new utility service applications can now be made in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or online at www.wagonerok.org.

Only four individuals will be permitted in the WPWA lobby at a time to maintain proper social distancing standards. Those seeking services inside are asked to limit to one person per household and if possible, wear a mask inside the building.