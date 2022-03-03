Wagoner City Councilor says he isn’t seeking open OK Senate seat

Wagoner City Councilor Patrick Sampson, of Ward 1, posted on social media that he will not be running for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

The posting comes day after Senator Jim Inhofe announced he will retire from the United States Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023, thus representing an open seat. Oklahoma GOP U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin said he will run for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sampson’s post states as follows:

“It has been really inspiring to hear from you all in regards to Senator Inhofe’s and Congressman Mullins announcements last week. Thank you to the constituents who have encouraged me to seek Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district seat.

My Wife Katie and I have spent quite some time thinking and praying about this opportunity. Running for this seat is the direction I’d like to go, but the Good Lord has other plans for me right now. I love my Family and being a servant of my community. Reflecting on this decision made me realize that I only have one chance to be the best husband, Father, and City Councilor that I can be.

There is no doubt with your support I could win this seat and head to D.C., but how would that affect my family and community? God is showing me that my Family and my community need me more than ever, right now.

So, with that being said I will not be putting my name forward as a candidate for Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district seat.

We have plenty of work to do with my remaining time as City Councilor, as we’ve only just begun. I am going to stay focused on my community and help to strengthen relationships, build a better, brighter, stronger Wagoner, and use my position to steer us in a much more positive direction.

I intend to pursue opportunities beyond City Councilor, but on Gods time.

I would like to thank my Family, Friends, Advisors, constituents, and anyone who encouraged me to be my best in any situation or circumstance. You all are greatly appreciated.

God Bless

Patrick Sampson

Wagoner City Councilor”

Sampson is one of Wagoner’s newest city councilors, sworn in 2021.