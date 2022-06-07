Wagoner City Council passes stormwater utility, large study to follow

In a 4-3 vote, the Wagoner City Council passed a monthly stormwater utility fee to fix on-going drainage issues within the city.

The utility fee will be $7 per month for everyone in Wagoner, starting in the July 2022 billing cycle.

It’s imperative that the city begin fixing this over 100-year-old problem due to old culverts, inadequate bar ditches and non-regulated streams, creeks, streets, etc, according to Wagoner Hydrologist Bill Smith.

They also need to pay back a $5 million, 30-year loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board received back in 2021. Drive around downtown Wagoner now, and you will see that stormwater repair work taking place, paid for by the loan. The $7 per month fee will primarily take care of the loan.

Don’t get too comfortable with the $7 fee. More needs to be done.

Wagoner City Planner Doug Moore, along with storm water committee members consisting of Wagoner City Councilors Patrick Sampson, Roger Schilling and Anthony Wagoner, came to the conclusion that the city needs an impervious surface study. Keep in mind that impervious surface is defined as any hard surfaced area which prevents or retards the entry of water into the soil and causes runoff. Examples include rooftops, sidewalks and parking lots.

According to Hydrologist Bill Smith, the city has 2,650 square feet of impervious area, or ESU. In the future, that’s how they wish to calculate everyone’s stormwater utility fee — by the amount of ESU someone has. Mostly everyone will have a different rate, and that’s what they believe is most fair.

In order to do all of that, Wagoner needs the impervious surface study, which could take four to eight months. Smith could do it, or they could hire an outside firm. Having the study would allow the city to have impervious service calculation for each tract located in Wagoner. Then, they’ll be able to accurately assess ESU calculations for each property. Therefore, bigger properties will pay more, and vise-versa.

Currently, Wagoner has 3,025 residential accounts and 427 nonresidential accounts.

Once the loan is fully payed off, the city will look to create a stormwater department with fulltime staff to begin additional stormwater projects, maintain existing storm drainage systems and more.

Councilors Josh Bogle, Larry Abernathy and Gayla Wright voted no at the June 6 city council meeting to enact a stormwater utility fee. All of the other council members voted yes, affirming the stormwater utility fee is added in next month’s billing cycle.

