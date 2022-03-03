Wagoner Church of God joins chamber

The Wagoner Church of God, established as early as the 1940s, is officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pastor Bruce and Virginia VonWald have been senior pastors for over 18 years. The church has recently hired an associate pastor, Sarah Vallejos from Bolivia.

Sunday services start with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship at 10:45 a.m. There is Sunday evening discipleship at 6 p.m. with Wednesday night classes for all ages at 7 p.m.

The church’s “Brave” kid’s ministry serves 4-12 year olds and the “Glow” youth reaches out to the teen ages. There is also a “Friends” group that gets together for fun and fellowship with all ages from young to old.

Another event many in Wagoner look forward to is their famous bake potato and awarding winning chili meals, which will be happening Thursday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The church is located at 115 S. State St. in Wagoner, OK.

Feel free to contact the church at 918-340-0212 or 918-340-1231.