Wagoner Christmas tree star missing

The Wagoner Christmas tree is going to look a little awkward this holiday season — unless city crews can get their hands on the green star that normally sits on top.

The green star, which is part of the artificial Christmas tree, has been missing since Monday when city crews were setting up holiday decorations around the city.

It’s either misplaced, or somebody picked it up while crews were setting up decorations, said Wagoner City Clerk Rhonda Hash.

“The star has always been a part of the tree, and it’s a big tree,” Hash said. “We’d really like to get it back.”

City crews were hauling Christmas decorations from their Christmas warehouse, north of Seymour Park, and onto their trailer earlier in the week. Somewhere around the time crews were setting up decorations in town, the star got misplaced.

The Christmas tree is located in the “burned out buildings” section of Wagoner, or better known as Bob, along Main St and OK-51.

The Christmas tree, located in the middle of the displays at the burned out buildings, is now flat where the star would be. If the star isn’t found and returned to the City of Wagoner, they may be forced to get a brand, new Christmas tree since the star was attached to part of the tree.