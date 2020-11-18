Wagoner Cheer wins 5A Academic Game Day State Champion honors

For the second consecutive year, the Wagoner varsity cheer team has been named Class 5A Academic Game Day State Champions for excellence in the classroom.

The team is comprised of young women in 9th through 12th grades. They are coached by Jeannette Lockwood and learned of the honor on Wednesday, Nov. 11 – just four days after qualifying for State at the Regional Cheer competition in Choctaw.

Unfortunately, they were unable to compete at State due to COVID-19 quarantines announced that same day.

“This was the first year they’ve ever done Regionals,” Lockwood explained. “We were blessed to qualify for State) as the competition is stiff. We’re in 5A so we’re going up against teams with 7th hour athletics or their own cheer facilities with mats and things of that nature.”

The cheer coach to her, winning the top academic honor is the most prestigious of all.”

“This award is based off of the girls being able to juggle all of their activities, work, school, volunteering and cheering while keeping in perspective how important grades are,” Lockwood noted. “It speaks volumes of their work ethic and commitment in everything that they do. It also speaks volumes about their teachers.”