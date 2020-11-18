Wagoner Cheer wins 5A Academic Game Day State Champion honors

For the second consecutive year, the Wagoner varsity cheer team has been named Class 5A Academic Game Day State Champions for excellence in the classroom.
The team is comprised of young women in 9th through 12th grades. They are coached by Jeannette Lockwood and learned of the honor on Wednesday, Nov. 11 – just four days after qualifying for State at the Regional Cheer competition in Choctaw.
Unfortunately, they were unable to compete at State due to COVID-19 quarantines announced that same day.
“This was the first year they’ve ever done Regionals,” Lockwood explained. “We were blessed to qualify for State) as the competition is stiff. We’re in 5A so we’re going up against teams with 7th hour athletics or their own cheer facilities with mats and things of that nature.”
The cheer coach to her, winning the top academic honor is the most prestigious of all.”
“This award is based off of the girls being able to juggle all of their activities, work, school, volunteering and cheering while keeping in perspective how important grades are,” Lockwood noted. “It speaks volumes of their work ethic and commitment in everything that they do. It also speaks volumes about their teachers.”
The Wagoner cheer team boasts an overall grade point average of 3.87 on an unweighted scale. The GPA came up from last year when they won with a 3.82.
“It’s awesome and we have set the standards for what WHS Cheer is!” the coach exclaimed. “Several of our girls have scored high on their ACT exams. What makes this team different is we have freshmen on our squad who contribute to the GPA as well.
“I started preparing the girls in junior high. I griped to them about their grades and how important they are. I told them how amazing it would be to be the first team to ever win academic cheer state champion honors. Now, we’ve done it two times in a row!”
Lockwood said it was nice to have some positive news coming from a year that has had one disappointment after another for high school students in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
“From this (pandemic), we have learned you are not guaranteed anything,” she stressed. “If you are not relishing in every moment, you will miss it!”
“I am very proud of the girls!” Lockwood concluded.
Cheering on the 5A Academic Game Day State Champion team are Kammi Chandler, Caitlyn Henson, Trinity Kelly, Gracie Rowe and Whitney Smith, seniors; Natalie Grant, Whitnie Owens, Reagan Peet, Nicole Ross and Brekka Watkins, juniors; Abby Humphries, Jenna McKinney, Torri Tottress and Abby Warner, sophomores and Tia Lockwood, Lizzie Menees and Allison Smith, freshmen.
