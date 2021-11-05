 Skip to main content
Wagoner chamber welcomes sign and banner giant: Oklahoma GraphX
Wagoner chamber welcomes sign and banner giant: Oklahoma GraphX

Oklahoma GraphX

Oklahoma Graph X and Embroidery has been in business for almost five years.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

After four years of business and working on their fifth, the owners of Oklahoma GraphX and Embroidery are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brandi Williams and her daughter, Meranda, both work at Oklahoma GraphX and could be some of the biggest Wagoner Bulldogs’ fans in town. Brandi graduated from Wagoner High School in 1991, and her daughter, in 2014. They know extremely well how important it is to showcase your favorite team(s) on a shirt or banner.

For almost five years, the Williams’ have been lucky enough to do it for a living.

Oklahoma GraphX offers embroidery services, signage (metal and corrugated), vinyl lettering for business fronts and vehicles, custom tees and apparel, decals, banners and more. They also offer bulk pricing and can be a one stop shop for a new business.

Some other recent examples of their work include, wrapping doors at Teague Elementary with a bulldog logo, making baseball caps with a logo for a local business and putting on business decals for a work van.

Their shop is located in the heart of downtown Wagoner, on 100 S. Casaver Ave. They are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

news@wagonercountyat.com

