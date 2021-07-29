Wagoner chamber seeking hero of the year nominations

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is on the search for a hero. The chosen individual will be honored at the chamber’s annual, Award’s Banquet and Sweets Auction on September 2, 2021 at Patio on the Hill. The chamber is looking for someone that did something heroic in 2020.

The hero of the year can be a law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic, military, or an extraordinary citizen that saved a life or did something heroic in the Wagoner area from January 1, 2020- December 31, 2020. The individual must also be a Wagoner area resident.

From the chamber: Please submit their name and 1-3 paragraphs about why you think they should be nominated. The deadline to submit a name is August 6th, 2021 and the winner will be announced Friday August 13, 2021.

Submit names and story to:

-Through the google form pinned to the top of our Facebook page.

-Drop off or mail to 301 South Grant Avenue in Wagoner, OK 74467.