Wagoner chamber presents 2021 Christmas parade

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 2021 Wagoner Christmas Parade, a Parade of Lights and Characters. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The 2021 Grand Marshal is Clyde Miller who retired as Deputy Chief after serving 39 years and 10 months at the Wagoner Police Department.

The chamber is accepting applications for the parade. It is free to enter and you do not have to be chamber member. The entry deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

The chamber office is closed the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 22-26 , so entrants are encouraged to sign up online at http://thecityofwagoner.org/events/ by clicking on Christmas Parade. In person registration is available at the Civic Center during business hours from now until Nov. 19.

Entrant lineup will begin on N. Story Ave. at 6 p.m. The parade route will go down Cherokee Street and turn onto S. Main.