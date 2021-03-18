Wagoner Chamber of Commerce welcomes Wagoner Soccer Club into membership

The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Wagoner Soccer Club into its membership.

The Wagoner Soccer Club was founded in 1977 and promotes youth soccer for children ages 4-19.

The club holds two seasons each year in the spring and fall, enrolling between 180 and 200 children per season.

It is also affiliated with the Oklahoma Soccer Association and its staff is comprised entirely of volunteers from its board members to its coaches and concession staff.

The club is also known for its annual 3 Versus 3 Tournament at the end of each spring season, which invites teams from surrounding towns, both near and far, come to compete.

The club’s last tournament attracted 58 teams consisting of 3-6 players each and attracted more than 1,000 visitors to Wagoner during its two-day event.

The sixth annual WSC 3 Versus 3 Tournament will be held May 22-23, 2021.

Current board members including President Ashley Comiford, Vice-President Jeff Collier, Registrar Cristy Collier, Assistant Registrar Kellie Odeneal, Treasurer Anna Wampler, Referee Assignor Samantha Suarez and Coaching Director Alan Muehlenweg.