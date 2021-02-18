Wagoner Chamber of Commerce welcomes Rogers Drug Company

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Rogers Drug Company into its membership on Feb. 10 with a certificate presentation to owner Dr. Steve Nicholas.

Nicholas is a 1985 Wagoner High School graduate and a 1991 graduate from Southwestern Oklahoma State School of Pharmacy, where he obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

He bought the store from his father Ronald in November 2008 and in 2017 completed an extensive remodel, allowing for better workflow and customer service.

Roger’s Drug Company has a rich history of being known as Wagoner’s first drug store and was originally opened in 1890 on the northeast corner of Main and Cherokee. It was known then as S.S. Cobb & Co. Drugs and owned by Samuel Sylvester Cobb.

When the pharmacy was first opened it also operated as the town’s post office. The original building was a simple small, framed structure and the pharmacy quickly outgrew it.

In 1895, Cobb moved the business into his own building that he had built in the same location.

After the move, the pharmacy was bought by the Crew brothers, who are believed to have kept it in the same building until it was purchased by Charles Rogers.