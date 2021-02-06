Wagoner Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member Cherokee Temps

The Wagoner Chamber of Commerce has recently welcomed Cherokee Temps to its membership.

Cherokee Temps is a full service, family-owned staffing company serving the Wagoner and Muskogee areas since 1986. The company strives to making the hiring process simple for employers while also providing exceptional customer service and time management skills.

Staffing positions range from clerical positions to industrial machine operators, general laborers and forklift drivers. Current openings range anywhere from $10-19 or more per hour.

Cherokee Temps also provides clients with services including recruiting, interviewing and screening of all applicants, an in-house payroll system and management of employees.

To ensure all employer and client needs are met, Cherokee Temps also offers a 24 hour on-call service.

Individuals seeking employment and companies hoping to alleviate any strain on its human resources responsibilities can contact Cherokee Temps at 918-614-5305 or visit them online at www.cherokee-temps.com.