Wagoner Chamber Director transitioning to PR Officer

Wagoner staff present awards

Wagoner Mayor Jones and chamber director Kristen Mallett presenting winners Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale with Oklahoma Fishing Trail signs on behalf of the City of Wagoner, Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and State of Oklahoma.

 Courtesy, Major League Fishing

Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Mallett has accepted a position with the city of Wagoner as their Public Relations Officer, according to a chamber Facebook post.

Her last day with the chamber will be Aug. 18.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have served this community through the chamber as Executive Director for the last 4+ years and as Meredith's assistant for over a year,” Mallett wrote. “I have grown so much as a person and professional since taking on this role. I have learned far more from all of you than I could from any university. I will forever be grateful to every board member and chamber member I have served with and gotten to know.”

