Wagoner chamber accepting sign-ups for Spring City Wide Garage Sale

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting sign-ups for the Spring City Wide Garage Sale, happening on April 22-24.

Sign up is free, easy and available online, chamber staff said.

The City of Wagoner has waived the required free permit for their City-Wide Garage Sale weekends. Going forward, all participants need to do is fill out the form on wagonerchamber.org before the deadline to participate. Click on “Chamber Events” then “Spring City Wide Garage Sale.”

The sign up deadline is Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Participants that sign up by the April 13th deadline will have their addresses published in the Wagoner County American-Tribune and on the chamber's social media.

Information:

-Sale start time and end time is up to each participant

-You can participate one day, or all three days

-Addresses submitted by the April 13 deadline will be published on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Website and in the Wagoner County American-Tribune on April 20, 2022

-Even if you live outside of city limits in the Wagoner area, you are welcome to sign up (Toppers, Taylors Ferry, White Horn Cove, Rocky Point, etc.) If you have a 74467-zip code, you can sign up.

Official Rules:

All garage sale advertising signs must be on private property.

-Any signs placed on public right-of-way will be picked up by the city code enforcement officer and disposed of

-Signs must be behind sidewalks and/or utility poles

-$150 citation will be issued for each ordinance violation by the City of Wagoner Code Enforcement