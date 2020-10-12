Wagoner car show small but successful

A small but enthusiastic crowd enjoyed a fall morning in downtown Wagoner Saturday, Oct. 1 when Downtown Wagoner, Corp. hosted its annual Switching Gears Car Show.
Approximately 24 vehicles and 12 motorcycles were entered in the contest which competed with more than a dozen car shows across the region over the weekend.
Up for grabs were carefully crafted trophies made of auto parts and, of course, bragging rights.
Congratulations to the following winners:
Antiques – Gerald Fincham, 1956 Ford Sunliner, 1st; Charles Lipps, 1955 Chevy Nomad, 2nd Bill Holsey, 1955 Chevy Bel-Air, 3rd; Johnny Bybee, 1963 Falcon 2-Door, 4th; Johnny Nicholson, 1965 Ford Mustang, 5th and Johnny Bybee, 1963 Ford Falcon 4-Door, 6th.
Classics – Jerry Peck, 1968 Chevy Corvette Convertible, 1st.
Rat Rods – Nate Shamblin, 1963 Ford Falcon, 1st; Tanner Vaughn, 1982 Sears 310, 2nd and Rone and Mary Forrest, 1966 Ford T-Bird, 3rd.
Customs – Tony Ponds, 1960 Chevy Impala, 1st; Paul Wood, 1938 Chevy Coupe, 2nd; Charles Lipps, 1955 Chevy Belair, 3rd and Linda Peck, 1941 Studebaker Commander, 4th.
Muscle Cars – Chris Bentley, 1965 Ford Mustang, 1st; Quincy Marshall, 1967 Chevy Camaro, 2nd and Bret Hammack, 1967 Chevy Camaro, 3rd.
Show Vehicles – Johnny Bybee, 1964 Ford Falcon, 1st; Clair Diller, 1934 Ford Sedan Delivery, 2nd and Mark Crebs, 2008 Chevy Cobalt, 3rd.
Trucks – Mike Adsit, Lincoln Blackwood, 1st; Brant Arbaugh, 1999 GMS C-2500, 2nd and Tim Brown, 2001 GMC Sonoma, 3rd.
Custom Bikes – Josh Keys, 2008 Sucker Punch Bobber, 1st; Layton Lamphere, 2012 Harley Road Glide, 2nd and Duane Belden, 2007 Honda Spirit, 3rd and Chase Vaughn, 2016 Harley Road Glide, 4th.
Side Bag Motorcycles – Layton Lamphere, 2012 Harley Road Glide, 1st; T.J. Ponds, 2020 Harley Roadglide, 2nd; Duane Beldon, 2016 Victory Magnum, 3rd; Josh Keys, 2020 Road Glider, 4th and Colton Hawkins, 2010 Harley Road Glide, 5th.
Metro Motorcycles – Ben Blair, 1st.
Following the car show, a 55-mile cruise/poker run was held with a starting and stopping point in Wagoner. Braxton Foster won the high score hand while Samantha Woolley won the low score hand.
At the evening burnout event Saturday evening, Randall Talley of Sallisaw was the big winner.
