Wagoner business seeks help for the homeless

Imagine if you will what it would like to be homeless. What would you need to survive? Essential items are in great demand at The Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee, and a local Wagoner business is stepping up to help meet that need.

Rowe Insurance Agency at 524 W. Cherokee will be accepting items from Oct. 1 through Dec. 18 to help those who utilize the Mission out of necessity.

The Gospel Rescue Mission houses the homeless and those who need a hot meal and bed to sleep in, even if for just a night.

Requested items include hygiene products, batteries, ear buds, flashlights, backpacks, socks, small containers of laundry soap, restaurant or retail gift cards, small non-perishable snacks and children’s coloring books/crayons.

“The mission gets individuals and full families who need help. This includes Wagoner individuals who have no warm place to stay here,” Rowe explained. “They even bus people from Wagoner to Muskogee for the night when the temperature drops to freezing.”

The business owner said this is the second year Rowe Insurance Agency has conducted a drive to help out.