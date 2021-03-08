Wagoner Bulldogs Soccer hopes to restart in 2021 after disappointing 1-3 start last season

Only time will tell if being away from the pitch will hurt the Bulldogs or give them just the reboot they needed to get past the crushing loss of last season’s final game.

“The last game they had last year was a very disappointing loss,” said Carr. “It was a game they shouldn’t have lost and they know that. We were so much better than them and then they went out there and didn’t even go through the motions. They just got beat. I think that’s the reason why maybe they’re working so hard right now, to prove themselves. It’s exciting to see them be excited about the season because it ended so rough for them last year.”

Carr noted that more than anything, it’s that hard work and dedication that will be the keys to a successful season for the team.

“I wouldn’t say it’s one of the most talented teams I’ve ever had, but they are working extremely hard,” he said. “No matter how much better the other team is than you, you can win if you outwork them. We have beat teams that are better than us just because we worked hard. You have to put the effort in. You don’t stop until those minutes are over and whatever happens, happens.”

Joining Carr in whipping the team into shape are Assistants Ray Bell and Sammy Gaylen, who have been part of his coaching staff for 10 and six years, respectively.