Wagoner Bulldogs Soccer hopes to restart in 2021 after disappointing 1-3 start last season

After a disappointing 1-3 start last season, the Wagoner Bulldogs soccer team is pushing the reboot button and hoping to start fresh in 2021.
Head Coach Brandon Carr is in his sixteenth season with the Bulldogs and looks forward to rebuilding with a solid group of players.
“We were trying to figure ourselves out last year. It was a little bit of a struggle to get everybody into the spots we needed them and then the season ended before we were able to really find a rhythm. It’s kind of going to be the same kind of restarting with them this year. We’re all excited just to see what they can do with a full season,” said Carr.
the more experienced players returning to the pitch this season, including seniors Mikey Rice and Avery Hodges, as well as juniors Jacob Helmer, Easton Voyles, Darrin McDaris, Gauge Jackson and Gabe Alsip. Also returning are sophomores Richie Wiley, James Coward, Caiden Dick, Ethan Muehlenweg, Garrett Cantrell and Jordan Morton.
Carr adds three new freshmen to the roster this season with Logan Bloxsom, Harley Baker and Mario Young.
Last season was cut short after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted in March 2020 to cancel OSSAA-sponsored activities for the remainder of the academic year, including soccer.
Only time will tell if being away from the pitch will hurt the Bulldogs or give them just the reboot they needed to get past the crushing loss of last season’s final game.
“The last game they had last year was a very disappointing loss,” said Carr. “It was a game they shouldn’t have lost and they know that. We were so much better than them and then they went out there and didn’t even go through the motions. They just got beat. I think that’s the reason why maybe they’re working so hard right now, to prove themselves. It’s exciting to see them be excited about the season because it ended so rough for them last year.”
Carr noted that more than anything, it’s that hard work and dedication that will be the keys to a successful season for the team.
“I wouldn’t say it’s one of the most talented teams I’ve ever had, but they are working extremely hard,” he said. “No matter how much better the other team is than you, you can win if you outwork them. We have beat teams that are better than us just because we worked hard. You have to put the effort in. You don’t stop until those minutes are over and whatever happens, happens.”
Joining Carr in whipping the team into shape are Assistants Ray Bell and Sammy Gaylen, who have been part of his coaching staff for 10 and six years, respectively.
The coaching experience will come in handy as the team faces a tough district that includes Fort Gibson, which has claimed the state championship title two out of the last three years.
“Luckily there’s a stretch run of non-district play before that, which will kind of give us an idea of what we could possibly do in district play,” said Carr.
The team’s record is currently 1-1 as of press time on March 8 and is set to host a home tournament on March 11-12.