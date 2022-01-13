 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner Bulldogs selected next ‘Jumpman’ team in Oklahoma
Wagoner Public Schools
Out of 50 schools in Oklahoma, Wagoner is one of five schools selected to be affiliated with Nike’s “Jumpman” attire.

The “Jumpman" logo is owned by Nike and has a silhouette of basketball-great Michael Jordan on all of their attire.

Wagoner Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dale Condict made the first announcement on Jan. 6.

Wagoner AD makes 'Jumpman' announcement

Wagoner Athletic Director Dale Condict makes official "Jumpman" announcement.

According to Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris, the “Jumpman” brand has been trying to get into a number of high schools across the nation. They narrowed it down to five schools in Oklahoma, and Wagoner was one of those five, he said in the Board of Education Regular Meeting on Jan. 10.

“This is a big deal for Wagoner, and a big deal for the kids,” Harris said.

Mustang was the first Oklahoma city to partner with the “Jumpman” logo in late 2019, according to The Oklahoman.

