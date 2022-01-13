Wagoner Bulldogs selected next ‘Jumpman’ team in Oklahoma

Out of 50 schools in Oklahoma, Wagoner is one of five schools selected to be affiliated with Nike’s “Jumpman” attire.

The “Jumpman" logo is owned by Nike and has a silhouette of basketball-great Michael Jordan on all of their attire.

Wagoner Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dale Condict made the first announcement on Jan. 6.

According to Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris, the “Jumpman” brand has been trying to get into a number of high schools across the nation. They narrowed it down to five schools in Oklahoma, and Wagoner was one of those five, he said in the Board of Education Regular Meeting on Jan. 10.

“This is a big deal for Wagoner, and a big deal for the kids,” Harris said.

Mustang was the first Oklahoma city to partner with the “Jumpman” logo in late 2019, according to The Oklahoman.

