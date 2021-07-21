Wagoner boy scout builds walkway for Lincoln Enrichment Center

Thankfully, Huggins said his grandfather had a tractor with a front end loader so they didn’t have to just use wheelbarrows.

Six hours later, the project was completed in pristine condition. No more muddy feet.

“The people in charge of the program at Lincoln were overwhelmingly happy and said that kids can now go outside to the playground and not have muddy shoes,” said Huggins’ troop master, Jeff Winn. “Wyatt was a leader that day.”

Huggins turns 18 July 26, and part of the Eagle Scouts criteria is to complete a meaningful project, like the walkway, before becoming an adult. He also has to sit in front of a lengthy, Eagle Board of Review. Board members will look through a candidate’s entire scouting career, read over references, ask questions, and potentially ask for more work.

Huggins has been involved with the boy scouts since he was 5-years-old. His father, grandfather and uncle all became Eagle Scouts. According to eagleinternship.com, roughly five percent of all Boy Scouts achieve that rank.

Since it runs in his family, Huggins said he does not have a choice.