Wagoner Band seniors honored

Wagoner Band seniors were honored during special Senior Night ceremonies held Friday, Oct. 30 at W.L. Odom Field. Their recognition comes in a year when they were not able to compete in the 2020 marching season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Honorees include Marie Simmons, marimba and snare; Rosava Bibelheimer, tenor sax and drum major; Brooklyne Haynes, color guard; Aurora Statsmann, mallets and snare drum; Micah Phillips, trumpet and Katelynn VanHorn, color guard.

Others include Jhon Parker, color guard; Draco Beedle, drums, guitar and piano; Bobby Ferrel, trumpet and clarinet; Katrina Cook, clarinet; Amelia Fendleson, French horn, mellophone and trumpet and Makenna Kreiger.

“This group of seniors are fantastic leaders along with being very talented musicians,” Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams said. “We are going to miss them being a part of the Wagoner Band.”

