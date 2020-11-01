 Skip to main content
Wagoner Band seniors honored

Wagoner Band seniors honored

Wagoner Band Seniors

Completing their senior year with the Wagoner Band program are, in random order, Marie Simmons, Rosava Bibelheimer, Brooklyne Haynes, Aurora Statsmann, Micah Phillips, Katelynn VanHorn, Jhon Parker, Draco Beedle, Bobby Ferrel, Katrina Cook, Amelia Fendleson and Makenna Kreiger.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner Band seniors were honored during special Senior Night ceremonies held Friday, Oct. 30 at W.L. Odom Field. Their recognition comes in a year when they were not able to compete in the 2020 marching season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Honorees include Marie Simmons, marimba and snare; Rosava Bibelheimer, tenor sax and drum major; Brooklyne Haynes, color guard; Aurora Statsmann, mallets and snare drum; Micah Phillips, trumpet and Katelynn VanHorn, color guard.

Others include Jhon Parker, color guard; Draco Beedle, drums, guitar and piano; Bobby Ferrel, trumpet and clarinet; Katrina Cook, clarinet; Amelia Fendleson, French horn, mellophone and trumpet and Makenna Kreiger.

“This group of seniors are fantastic leaders along with being very talented musicians,” Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams said. “We are going to miss them being a part of the Wagoner Band.”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

