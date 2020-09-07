 Skip to main content
Wagoner Band opens 2020 school year

The Wagoner Band had a strong presence at W.L. Odom Field on Friday, Sept. 4 for their first performance of the 2020-21 school year.

While their competition season has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Director Jeremy Williams said the band will perform at all home football games. Any additional presentations will be announced.

