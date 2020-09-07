Wagoner Band opens 2020 school year

Brass musicians with the Wagoner Band perform the National Anthem before the start of the Wagoner-Coweta football game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at W.L. Odom Field.
Musicians with the Wagoner Band perform in the stands during Friday's football season opener between the Wagoner Bulldogs and Coweta Tigers.
Wagoner Band colorguard members pose for a group photo during pre-game preparations at W.L. Odom Field Friday, Sept. 4 before the Wagoner-Coweta football game.
Junior drum major Dustin Wilkerson prepares to direct members of the Wagoner Band in playing the school fight song during the Wagoner-Coweta football game on Friday night.
A member of the Wagoner colorguard works with precision during pre-game drills at W.L. Odom Field Friday night.
One of several percussionists in the Wagoner Band watches for direction from the podium while waiting to perform in the stands at W.L. Odom Field Friday before the Wagoner-Coweta football game.
The Wagoner Band had a strong presence at W.L. Odom Field on Friday, Sept. 4 for their first performance of the 2020-21 school year.
While their competition season has been cancelled due to COVID-19, Director Jeremy Williams said the band will perform at all home football games. Any additional presentations will be announced.
