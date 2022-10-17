Wagoner band earns Superior ratings in OSSAA competition

The Wagoner Bulldogs marching band ended their contest season on a high note!

The Bulldogs scored all Superior ratings at the Oct. 11 OSSAA Regional contest at Oologah High School.

What makes the feat even better, Wagoner’s band members have not competed for three years for various reasons connected with COVID.

“Wagoner marching band is back,” said band director Kate Aldridge. “We are 85 members strong and growing.”

The Superior ratings was accomplished for the first time in eight years for the Bulldogs.

Helping Aldridge are staff members Morgan Johnson, Percussion Tech; Dustin Wilkerson, Colorguard Tech; Denario Shoates, Assistant Band Director and Carri Abner-Music Tech.

The band ended with the OSSAA Regional at Oologah, but it has been a busy season.

Wagoner Drum Majors this season were Ryan Shore and Chloe Triggs.

• Oologah Marching Band Invitational: (Sept. 24)–Prelims-8th Place, 3rd Place-Drum Major, Finals-6th Place.

Glenpool Blue/Grey Classic Marching Band Contest: (Oct. 1)–Prelims-6th Place, Finals-4th Place, 2nd highest overall in Music Performance, 3rd highest overall Colorguard.

• Beggs Marching Band Invitational: (Oct. 8)–Prelims-8th Place, Finals-8th Place.

• OSSAA Regional Marching Band Contest at Oologah High School: (Oct. 11)–Straight Superior Ratings.