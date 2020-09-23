Wagoner award winner reveals comeback life story

“I was the kid that parents told their kids to stay away from because I was trouble. I was told many times by many people that I would never amount to anything and I would end up either in prison or dead.”

Trouble seemed to follow Hughes. He joined a gang and served time in jails in Oklahoma and California.

He ate out of garbage cans and had few job skills to get out of this abyss.

“When I graduated from high school, I was at a second grade level on reading. I had no education. I lived on the streets in downtown Los Angeles. I was a drug dealer and a thief as well.”

Back in Oklahoma, Hughes had an epiphany that changed everything just days before his 23rd birthday.

“At this point I lived in Seminole,” he explained. “One day, when I was on the streets again, I remember saying to myself, ‘I cant keep living like this. Something has to change.”

Then, Hughes felt something come over him.

“At that point I heard the Lord tell me that He loved me. I said there is no way, because I am unlovable. The Lord spoke and said if I give Him my life, he would change and teach me how to be the person He has destined me to be,” Hughes described.