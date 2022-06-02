Wagoner Athletics to host Hall of Fame Banquet June 18

The Wagoner Athletic Dept. will be hosting their Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, June 18 with nine inductees, and the 2011 football team.

Inductees include Kevin Peterson, Micco Charboneau, Johnny Drake, Judy Penner, Pete Richardson, Paul Richardson, Jermaine Sherman, Ronnie Smiles, and Stanley “Skeeter” McNack.

The event will be at the Wagoner Hughes Event Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available through the athletic department at 918-485-4518.

About the inductees:

Kevin Peterson: Kevin is a 2012 graduate of Wagoner High School. He is known as one of the greatest athletes to ever attend Wagoner. KP was a stellar football, basketball, and track athlete. He was the most decorated male track athlete in school history and still holds the school record in the 100M dash (10.29), the 200M dash (21.47), and the 400M and 1600M relays. He was a state champion in both the 100M and 200M dash. Kevin was a 3-year starter in football. He was OCA All-State, Tulsa World and Daily Oklahoman All-State, the Jim Thorpe Association defensive player of the year, and the MVP of the State Championship game vs Clinton in 2011. His senior season he rushed for 1,621 yards and averaged an amazing 11.49 yards per carry. He scored 28 TD’s his senior season. He amassed over 3,000 yards rushing in his career. Kevin signed to play college football with Oklahoma State University. He finished his career as a three- year starter and was an All-Big 12 cornerback his senior season. KP has spent the past seven years playing in the NFL, spending time with the Chicago Bears, LA Rams, and most recently the Arizona Cardinals.

Micco Charboneau: Micco is a 1991 graduate of Wagoner High School. He was a standout in football, wrestling, and baseball. He finished 3rd at 190 both his junior and senior year and was selected to the OCA All-State team his senior year. Micco was a two-way starter in football and a 3-year starter in baseball. He signed to play baseball and wrestle out of high school with NEO. After NEO he landed at Missouri Valley on a wrestling scholarship. In 1996 Charboneau was an individual National Champion and in 1995 & 1996 Missouri Valley was team National Champions. He came home to Wagoner in 2005 to start his coaching career and took over as the head wrestling coach in 2008. In his 14 seasons as head coach he had 9 state champions, was team Regional Champions in 2013 and 2016, was team State Runner-up in 2015 and 2017, dual semi-finalists in 2013, 2016, and 2018. He was the OCA All-State Coach in 2019 and was selected as the OCA State Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2019. He was a 5 time OCA Region 3 Coach of the Year.

Jermaine Sherman: He is a 2008 graduate of Wagoner High School and was a 3-sport star. He was selected as an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State wide receiver. He was a 3 year starter for the bulldogs and was selected as the District 4A-3 MVP his senior season. He finished his high school career with 76 receptions for 1,560 yards and 21 TD’s. Jermaine still holds the record for receiving TD’s a game (3), and receiving TD’s in a season (15). He also ran two INT’s back for TD’s in his career. As a hard hitting free safety Jermaine had over 100 career tackles, and eight INT’s. Jermaine was also a standout in basketball and a 3 year starter. Jermaine qualified for the state track meet in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, the 400 meter dash, and the high jump. His senior year he finished as the state runner up in high jump, clearing 6’4”. Jermaine continued his football career at NEO as a wide receiver in 2008. At NEO he had over 600 yards receiving and caught a game winning TD reception vs then #1 ranked Blinn. Jermaine signed with Northeastern State University from NEO where he played for two seasons. He finished with an impressive 81 receptions for 1,162 yards.

2011 Football Team: The 2011 football team proved to be one of the best in school history. Some would argue that they could be at the top of the list. On their Road to Redemption they finished the season 13-1 and were crowned as the first ever OSSAA State Football Champions in school history. As a team they averaged beating opponents by a score of 41-10. They shut out 6 opponents on the season, including a dominant 23-0 win over the Clinton Red Tornadoes in the Championship game. Many onlookers called it the hardest hitting championship game in the history of 4Afootball. The Bulldogs were led by future OSU standout and NFL player Kevin Peterson. Peterson rushed for 238 yards and 2 TD’s in the championship game. Seniors Taylor Bosco, Heath Wilson, Jeremy Applegate, and Jimmy Carter led the way defensively and junior TJ Ponds had a hit that everyone will remember when he sacked the Clinton QB.

Johnny Drake: Johnny Drake graduated with the class of 1984 where he lettered in four sports. Drake participated in football, wrestling, track, and baseball during the span of his athletic career. As a Wagoner wrestler, he compiled a perfect 30-0 season during his senior year and won the 1984 state championship at the 178 lb. weight class. Drake won 24 of those matches by pin. During his career with the Bulldogs, he qualified for the state wrestling tournament three times, placing fourth his junior year before winning it all as a senior. He compiled a high school record of 84 wins and 16 losses, losing only to nine opponents. He later defeated two of those nine. Drake continued his career at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where his team won the 1985 NJCAA National Championship. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he earned a degree in Biological Sciences. He currently lives in Broken Arrow with his wife of 31 years, Diana Drake. They have three children: Connor, Madeline and Ella. Johnny has worked in the medical device industry for over 30 years. He currently serves as the Vice President of Sales for Ulrich Medical USA.

Judy Penner: Judy taught at Wagoner Public Schools System for over 30 years. She was the WMS Teacher of the Year and District Teacher of the Year 1996. She retired in 2020 after 37 years. Coach Penner took over the Volleyball team in 2008 which only had seven players on the high school team. She started a summer volleyball program with camps that included all ages and soon had a full team, grades 7th, 8th, 9th, JV, and high school. The Bulldogs finished as Conference Champions five times in her tenure. They were awarded as Academic State Champions in 2018. Judy was selected as the Muskogee All-Phoenix Volleyball Coach, 3-Time All Tournament Coach, All-Conference Coach of the Year five times. During her tenure, they had several players sign college scholarships and our first All-State player, current Coaches. Coach Penner started our tennis program in 2001. She has had a full girls team every year since then. There have been 30 girls qualified for State since 2010. Wagoner has had a State Qualifier 20 of the past 22 years. This year, Britley Butler signed to play at Kansas Wesleyan. They added boys tennis in 2013. She has been selected as the OCA Regional Coach of Year. Judy was Wagoner’s first ever two-sport All State Coach. She was selected as an All-State Volleyball coach in 2016 and an All-State Tennis coach in 2019.

Stanley “Skeeter” McNack: Stanley is a 1975 graduate of Wagoner High School. He was the most valuable basketball player for the Verdigris Valley Conference in 1974 and 1975 and played all four years of high school. His junior year he averaged 15 points per game and his senior year he averaged 25 points per game. From high school he signed to play at NEO junior college, in which he played for one season. He then went on to play at Northeastern State University from 1977-1979.

Ronnie Smiles: Ronnie is a 1973 graduate of Wagoner High School. He played basketball all four years of high school from 1970-1973. He was a 3-year starter for the Bulldogs and was selected as the Verdigris Valley Conference MVP in 1973. His senior year he averaged 22 points and 14 rebounds per game. He once scored 48 points in three quarters against Hartshorne.

Paul Richardson: Paul is a 1984 graduate where he excelled at football, basketball, and track. He was a three-year offensive starter on the Bulldog’s football team; on defense he played in the secondary. Additionally, he joined the wrestling squad his senior year having never wrestled before. Competing at 168 pounds, he ended up one match away from qualifying for state. Richardson was a smooth and powerful tailback that had breakaway speed. As a senior, he rushed for 1249 yards and scored 22 touchdowns to lead the state in Class 3A in scoring. His senior year he also averaged 6.4 yards per carry, leading the Bulldogs to the third round of the state playoffs. Richardson ran the 48 and 49 sweep extremely well, but fans that watched Bulldog football in the early 80s will remember no. 42 running the draw play out of the I-formation taking the hand-off from quarterback Glen Teel for a big play. In 1983, Richardson was honored as Wagoner’s first All-State football player since 1970. During Richardson’s playing careers at Wagoner, the Bulldogs were a combined 25-5 record during the regular season with a perfect 10-0 season during his junior year. In each of Richardson’s seasons the Bulldogs made a deep play-off run reaching the 3rd round each year.

Pete Richardson: Paul’s older brother, Pete, will never forget his senior year on the football field in 1982. The Bulldogs’ had a record breaking year, advancing to 12-0 and winning the district title before the team lost to Stillwell in double overtime against Stillwell during the state quarterfinals . Richardson was a standout tight end, and wouldn’t be afraid to lay a dynamic block or tackle on opposing players. He was always a promising target for quarterback Glen Teel. Richardson was part of the “dynamic offensive line” in coach Ron Freeman’s eyes, and will forever be a large part of Wagoner’s history-making football team at the time.