Wagoner Arts Alliance comes together to create artwork for Wagoner Community Hospital

Bright, colorful and whimsical was the theme of the Wagoner Arts Alliance’s latest project, a partnership with the Wagoner Community Hospital to bring four new pieces of artwork to the walls of the hospital’s Mental Health Unit.
The artwork depicts a cardinal, a fish, a tropical theme complete with a palm tree and an umbrella shielding an array of plants and flowers.
The idea for project came about after discussions between WCH Grant Project Director Dr. Suzanne Salichs, PH.D., and Mental Health Unit Manager Becky Helmuth.
“I went on to the floor to the unit and I just kind of looked around. I saw brick walls. There’s an accent wall and the rest of it is a poly-type substance, so you can’t put anything on the walls. It was just sort of sad and gloomy,” said Salichs.
Helmuth, who is also a registered nurse, agreed.
“Suzanne and I talked about how there was a lack of decoration and the unit just kind of seemed institutional,” she said. “We have a lot of patients that come in from all over Oklahoma and they come in for a variety of reasons. Our patients are depressed and have a lot of stress. So coming in to somewhere where it was more bright and happy, it just makes the environment more conducive to healing.”
In the spirit of community partnership, Salichs immediately reached out to the Wagoner Arts Alliance to see if there was something the artists could do to brighten up the space.
“These are great artists at the Wagoner Arts Alliance and these are great folks that work in the mental health unit. Just to be able to bring these two groups together and do something wonderful is great,” said Salichs. “That art is going to be amazing when it’s hung. It’s not only going to be uplifting for patients, but for staff and even visitors as well.”
WAA President Annita Wilson said she was immediately on board for the project when it was first proposed.
“Our goal is to promote art and artists in the Wagoner area, so any chance we get to feature artwork, we do it,” she said.
The idea for each piece came from Wilson and WAA spokesperson Polly Moore.
“We picked the art and came to the hospital with the samples for them to approve,” said Wilson. “Polly and I then drew the art on the boards and enlisted artists to make it come to reality. Our goal was just to make it bright, cheerful and colorful to take their minds off of their troubles. It’s always nice to look at something that will maybe lift your spirits.”
Wilson herself pitched in on the painting of the fish and enlisted fellow artists Linda Ghaziosharif, Royal Ghazal and Dona Turner to finish painting the other three pieces.
Turner said the project was especially important for her due to her 25-year background of working in the mental health field in Tulsa.
“I have seen what art can do in the clinical setting and how it impacts the patients and gives them an outlet to express things that maybe they can’t put in words,” she said. “As a worker, the environment can also be extremely stressful. You don’t know what you’re going to see each day and what impact it’s going to have and how you relate to it. I hope we can help everyone just see things a little different during stressful times.”
Rena Thomas is the recreational therapist for the Mental Health Unit and said she hopes it inspires patients to be more creative themselves.
“I think it will brighten up the unit and change some of the attitudes since it will feel more like home,” she said. “Many of our patients enjoy making art in art and crafts more than most of the other activities that we do. So I think that they would really enjoy these pieces and hopefully it inspires more creativity.”
Hanging the completed pieces has also required a little more creativity, as the surface of the unit’s walls makes decorating difficult. For patient safety, the paintings also need to be secured in a way that they cannot be removed.
“That was something we really had to consider,” said Salichs. “I took photos of the space and sent them to the artists. We also allowed them to come in and see the space. They told us we were going to have to do it on some sort of a board and then we’re going to have to have maintenance screw them in.”
Wilson credits several Wagoner businesses in keeping the project a reality in the face of adversity.
“We were able to get donations from Mary Rowe at Rowe Insurance for the purchase of plywood to paint on and from Brittani Oden of Wagoner Lumber, we received the primer sealer for the project. Brian Olsen of the Locker Room also created the custom engraved plaques for each piece,” she said. “They’re all wonderful to help us get these pieces to people who will really appreciate them.”