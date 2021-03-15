Wagoner Arts Alliance comes together to create artwork for Wagoner Community Hospital

“I have seen what art can do in the clinical setting and how it impacts the patients and gives them an outlet to express things that maybe they can’t put in words,” she said. “As a worker, the environment can also be extremely stressful. You don’t know what you’re going to see each day and what impact it’s going to have and how you relate to it. I hope we can help everyone just see things a little different during stressful times.”

Rena Thomas is the recreational therapist for the Mental Health Unit and said she hopes it inspires patients to be more creative themselves.

“I think it will brighten up the unit and change some of the attitudes since it will feel more like home,” she said. “Many of our patients enjoy making art in art and crafts more than most of the other activities that we do. So I think that they would really enjoy these pieces and hopefully it inspires more creativity.”

Hanging the completed pieces has also required a little more creativity, as the surface of the unit’s walls makes decorating difficult. For patient safety, the paintings also need to be secured in a way that they cannot be removed.