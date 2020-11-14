Wagoner artist takes part in state sculpture show

A collage of 23 photos featuring the artistic works of local artist Sally Flora French is among the many items now on display at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center in Oklahoma City.

The entry is among dozens of art pieces entered in the Oklahoma Sculpture Society’s annual sculpture show and will be on display through Dec. 23.

Flora-French is a member of the Oklahoma Sculpture Society as well as the Tulsa Sculpture Society. While she has no sculptures at the point of completion this year, she compiled the collage to show the many ways art is alive and well in Wagoner, Oklahoma.

“It’s good for people in Wagoner to know that they have talents and avenues for their creativity. We have to help each other find those,” the artist said. “We are not in Muskogee or Tulsa or Oklahoma City, but we are not so isolated – the imagination goes on.”

“My saying is, if you do something, you have to sacrifice sleep, time or money and sometimes all three. Anything you really want to do badly enough, those are the sacrifices you have to make.”

“To achieve the possible, you must attempt the impossible. To be all you can be you have to dream of being more.”