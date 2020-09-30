Wagoner Area Neighbors to hold food basket, Angel Tree signups in October

It won’t be long before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are here, and the staff at Wagoner Area Neighbors is already working hard to make sure those who are economically disadvantaged have the help they need.

WAN will conduct Thanksgiving food basket signups Monday through Friday, Oct. 5-12 and its Christmas Angel Tree signups Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-16 at the WAN office. This will be set up where applicants can walk up to the door to sign up.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Organization Director Angela Tollett said applicants for both programs will need to bring proof of residency and a photo ID. If they do not already have a file with WAN, they will need to establish one by filling out an assistance application.

There will be no late signups allowed for either program. Those who register must have a Wagoner address to sign up. This includes Toppers, Whitehorn Cove, Taylor Ferry and the lake area.

“Probably 70 percent of our clients who come and get help every year say they would not get a Thanksgiving meal or receive Christmas gifts if these programs were not here. I’ve heard that for the entire seven years I’ve worked here,” Tollett said.