Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce's City-Wide Garage Sale is May 1

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual City-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 1.

The time that each sale begins and ends will be up to the resident hosting the sale. Participating addresses will be published on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, website and in the Wagoner County American-Tribune on April 28.

Forms for city limit and out of city limit residents can be found on our website at http://thecityofwagoner.org/events/

Participants can also come by the office, 301 S Grant Ave., in Wagoner to fill out a form. For questions please email chamber@thecityofwagoner.org or call 918-485-3414.

Participants inside of city limits are required to get a free permit in order for their address to be listed in advertising.

Lake area residents are welcome to participate. There will not be a designated area in town for out of city limit participants. The county does not require a permit for a garage sale. But some basic information is necessary to get the address listed and published.

The deadline to obtain a permit or submit an address is Wednesday, April 21, at 4 p.m.