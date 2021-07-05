Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 21st Annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament

The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is still taking registrations for the 2021 Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Fishing Tournament.

This year’s tournament will be July 24, 2021 at Taylors Ferry North (Pelican Point) Boat Ramp.

Registration will close at 170 boats this year. No entries will be accepted after that. This is to prevent overcrowding on the lake and at weigh-in.

As of July 1, the chamber has received 70 entries and there are only 100 slots left. Anglers can register online or in person at the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce office located inside the Wagoner Civic Center at 301 S Grant Avenue, Wagoner, Okla.

It is $150 per team, and each team may have up to two anglers.

Only the anglers registered in the tournament are permitted to be in the boat. Each team must have one member that is at least 18 years of age. The side-pot is an additional $20 added to the entry fee.