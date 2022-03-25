Voters encouraged to meet candidates at meet and greet, pie auction in Coweta

The public is welcome to come to the First Baptist Church of Coweta to meet candidates for national, state and Wagoner County offices on the Oklahoma ballot.

American Legion Post 226 will host their fourth Meet & Greet and Pie Auction on April 22. The meet and greet starts at 6:15 p.m. and the pie auction starts at 7 p.m. The First Baptist Church is located at 15296 OK-72 in Coweta.

Post 226 members are in the process of sending invitations out to all of the candidates.

The meet and greet and pie auction have been well-attended by candidates and voters over the years. The last event Post 226 members hosted was in 2018 — when there were a handful of candidates running for Oklahoma Governor, District 1 Representative and others.

Grant Huskey, with American Legion Post 226, said he is expecting a similar, if not greater, turnout than 2018.

“We are really encouraging people to come out and meet the candidates,” Huskey said. “The meet and greet will be perfect for that. The candidates will be able to distribute information and meet the voters.”

Each candidate will be allowed 55 seconds to speak. In between speakers, deserts will be auctioned off. They will also draw for valuable door prizes. There will be light refreshments while voters visit with the candidates at the meet and greet.

All proceeds from the event go back to the community at American Legion Post 226. The post generated over $4,000 from the event in 2018 — all funds that were used for scholarships, sponsored events and building utilities.

American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization. Post 226 sponsors boys and girls state, sponsors and provides scholarships to the Constitutional Oratorical Contest. They also support numerous events throughout the year to promote patriotism and to assist members of the community.