Voter turnout strong in Wagoner County; Republicans win races, state questions fail

Polling precincts all across Wagoner County were busy places Tuesday as voters turned out in potentially record numbers to cast ballots in the 2020 General Election.
Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said this is her first Presidential Election as an office holder and expected a larger turnout, but long-time precinct workers told her the turnout was larger on all sides of the county.
Extra ballots were delivered to several precincts to insure no one ran out at the polls with the large voting numbers.
Call said an estimated 50 ballots were received through the United States Postal Service on election day. The Wagoner postmaster hand delivered them to the election board office.
With all 32 county precincts reporting at 11:16 p.m. Republican U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence garnered 74.02 percent of Wagoner County voter support. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden and vice president running mate Kamala D. Harris received 23.97 percent of the vote.
Uncertified numbers show that 35,204 total votes were cast in the race for president. Trump/Pence received 26,058 votes compared to Biden/Harris who received 8,439.
The absentee mail votes favored Biden and Harris (2,254) over Trump and Pence (2,040). In early voting, the Republicans received 4,606 votes compared to 1,613 for the Democrats.
For State Corporation Commissioner, Republican Todd Hiett received 81.23 percent of the vote compared to Libertarian candidate Todd Hagopian with 18.77 percent. Others on the ballot were Robert Murphy, Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Senator Jim Inhofe received 70.47 percent of the popular vote compared to 25.12 percent by Democratic challenger Abby Broyles.
For U.S. Representative District 1, Republican incumbent Rep. Kevin Hern received 76.78 percent of the vote compared to 19.88 percent by Democratic challenger Kojo Asamoa-Caesar. Independent challenger Evelyn L. Rogers received 3.34 percent of the vote.
For State Rep. District 23, Republican Terry O’Donnell received 72.66 percent of the vote while Democratic challenger Susan Carle Young received 27.34 percent approval.
As for the State Questions, both failed in Wagoner County.
Passage of SQ 805 would have prohibited a person’s former non-violent felony convictions from being used to enhance a person’s sentence. Voters were against the proposal by a 73.20 percent margin.
Passage of SQ 814 would have amended the Oklahoma Constitution to change the way Oklahoma’s tobacco settlement money is distributed. Voters were against the proposal by a 59.89 percent margin.
Call said the election board office received calls all day long from people asking if they were registered to vote and where their voting precinct was located.
“We had some ask why is my name not in the registry, but they were people who have not voted in 10-15 years or more,” the election board secretary noted. “The Presidential (election) always bring out everyone and we tell them it’s important to vote in the off years with your city, county and state races as well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!