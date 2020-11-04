Voter turnout strong in Wagoner County; Republicans win races, state questions fail

Polling precincts all across Wagoner County were busy places Tuesday as voters turned out in potentially record numbers to cast ballots in the 2020 General Election.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said this is her first Presidential Election as an office holder and expected a larger turnout, but long-time precinct workers told her the turnout was larger on all sides of the county.

Extra ballots were delivered to several precincts to insure no one ran out at the polls with the large voting numbers.

Call said an estimated 50 ballots were received through the United States Postal Service on election day. The Wagoner postmaster hand delivered them to the election board office.

With all 32 county precincts reporting at 11:16 p.m. Republican U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence garnered 74.02 percent of Wagoner County voter support. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden and vice president running mate Kamala D. Harris received 23.97 percent of the vote.

Uncertified numbers show that 35,204 total votes were cast in the race for president. Trump/Pence received 26,058 votes compared to Biden/Harris who received 8,439.